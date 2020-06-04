Covid patients’ Aadhaar number to be collected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Health Department, in a notification on June 1, instructed all labs to collect the complete details, including the Adhaar number, of those who are tested for COVID-19. “All the laboratories report diagnosed cases to Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health and Family Welfare Department and Greater Chennai Corporation. However, the line list provided by the private labs is incomplete due to which some of the positive patients could not be traced,” the notification stated.

Hence all labs are to collect complete address of current place of residence, door no, street name, area name, pincode and Adhaar number. If a person suspected to be COVID positive does not have Aadhaar number and if their samples have already been taken, they will be placed under quarantine till the results are declared, the notification said. There are 10 Government labs and 13 private labs approved to provide COVID 19 testing services, in the city.