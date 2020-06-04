STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid patients’ Aadhaar number to be collected

However, the line list provided by the private labs is incomplete due to which some of the positive patients could not be traced,” the notification stated.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar card

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Health Department, in a notification on June 1, instructed all labs to collect the complete details, including the Adhaar number, of those who are tested for COVID-19. “All the laboratories report diagnosed cases to Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health and Family Welfare Department and Greater Chennai Corporation. However, the line list provided by the private labs is incomplete due to which some of the positive patients could not be traced,” the notification stated.

Hence all labs are to collect complete address of current place of residence, door no, street name, area name, pincode and Adhaar number. If a person suspected to be COVID positive does not have Aadhaar number and if their samples have already been taken, they will be placed under quarantine till the results are declared, the notification said. There are 10 Government labs and 13 private labs approved to provide COVID 19 testing services, in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar COVID-19 Covid patients
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp