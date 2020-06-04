STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former CM Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary observed

Stalin announced that Former Minister Duraimurugan will continue as the treasurer of the party till the next general body of the party meets.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin pays respect to Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his 97th birth anniversary on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK leaders and cadres on Wednesday observed former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s 97 birth anniversary. To mark his birth anniversary of the departed leader, DMK president MK Stalin paid floral tribute at his mausoleum and garlanded his statue located at Anna Arivalayam. During his visit, some of the MPs and leaders accompanied him.  Meanwhile, MK Stalin solemnised a marriage of a DMK cadre at the leader’s mausoleum.

The cadres also displayed the decorated portrait of the departed leader across the state and they paid floral tribute to the leader and they offered welfare assistance to poor and needy to mark his birth anniversary.  Stalin announced that Former Minister Duraimurugan will continue as the treasurer of the party till the next general body of the party meets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Karunanidhi birth anniversary
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp