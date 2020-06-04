Former CM Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary observed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK leaders and cadres on Wednesday observed former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s 97 birth anniversary. To mark his birth anniversary of the departed leader, DMK president MK Stalin paid floral tribute at his mausoleum and garlanded his statue located at Anna Arivalayam. During his visit, some of the MPs and leaders accompanied him. Meanwhile, MK Stalin solemnised a marriage of a DMK cadre at the leader’s mausoleum.

The cadres also displayed the decorated portrait of the departed leader across the state and they paid floral tribute to the leader and they offered welfare assistance to poor and needy to mark his birth anniversary. Stalin announced that Former Minister Duraimurugan will continue as the treasurer of the party till the next general body of the party meets.