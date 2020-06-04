STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man who recovered from COVID-19 arrested for threatening doctors with knife

According to Shevapet police, the resident of Mettur in Salem district was a cab driver. After returning from Chennai on May 25, he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Published: 04th June 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Drawings to create awareness on coronavirus.

A corona graffiti seen on the roads. (Photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient, who had recovered from the viral infection and was discharged from the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GKCMH) on Thursday, was arrested by police for threatening doctors with a knife while he was under treatment. 

According to Shevapet police, the resident of Mettur in Salem district was a cab driver. After returning from Chennai on May 25, he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Immediately, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the GMKMCH.

ALSO READ | Six JIPMER security personnel among nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

It was on Tuesday that he pulled out a knife given to him for cutting fruits and threatened the doctors, demanding that they discharge him immediately. 

On being informed, Shevapet police rushed to the hospital and after pacifying him, got the knife back. 

The cops registered a case on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old was booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday morning, he was discharged from the hospital after recovering fully. Immediately, the Shevapet police arrested him for having threatened the doctors and remanded him at the Sankagiri sub-jail. 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid-19 coronavirus salem
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp