Man who recovered from COVID-19 arrested for threatening doctors with knife

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient, who had recovered from the viral infection and was discharged from the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GKCMH) on Thursday, was arrested by police for threatening doctors with a knife while he was under treatment.

According to Shevapet police, the resident of Mettur in Salem district was a cab driver. After returning from Chennai on May 25, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Immediately, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the GMKMCH.

It was on Tuesday that he pulled out a knife given to him for cutting fruits and threatened the doctors, demanding that they discharge him immediately.

On being informed, Shevapet police rushed to the hospital and after pacifying him, got the knife back.

The cops registered a case on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old was booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday morning, he was discharged from the hospital after recovering fully. Immediately, the Shevapet police arrested him for having threatened the doctors and remanded him at the Sankagiri sub-jail.

