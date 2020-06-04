Two Tamil Nadu govt doctors test COVID-19 positive in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two doctors serving with government health care institutions tested positive for COVID-19 in Vellore district on Thursday, according to officials.

One of them has been serving at the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital and is a resident of Katpadi in Vellore city. The other doctor is employed at the government hospital (GH) in Gudiyatham.

“Contract tracing and containment works were being initiated as soon as the test results turned positive,” a senior officer of Health Department said.

Apart from the two doctors, two others have also tested positive in the district.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman resided at Pernambut in Vellore district died of the viral infection in Krishnagiri district.

The woman was down with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and was taking treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for long. She could not visit the hospital following the lockdown but was undergoing treatment in Vellore, an official said.

She had moved to her mother’s house in Oothangarai on 15 May and had developed symptoms on 30 May. Subsequently, she was admitted at the government hospital (GH) in Oothangarai where she died on 31 May. The test results, received on 2 June, turned positive.

The Health Department has notified the death in Vellore figures but officials here stated that it would be cross-notified since she had left the district two weeks ago.

Five-year-old tests positive

A five-year-old girl, who had returned from Chennai, tested positive for the virus in Tirupathur district on Thursday.

According to Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul, “The girl’s grandmother had stayed in Chennai for three months before returning to Konamedu in Vaniyambadi along with the child.”

She tested positive already and was undergoing treatment at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH). “The results of the girl were received on Thursday and she too was admitted at GVMCH,” he said.

In Ranipet district, four new positive cases were reported on Thursday.