Attempt to build temple in forest area thwarted

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Tension brewed in Kendanahalli near Palacode after officials stopped villagers from constructing a temple for a local deity on forest land. A team of forest officials had gone to the village on Wednesday night after knowing about the development.

They were against the construction as villagers had failed to get the Forest Department's approval. The villagers, who assumed that the land was owned by one of them, argued with the officials and refused to leave the spot. However, they were forced to retreat.

Speaking to TNIE, villager R Kumaresan said, "Usually, we visit the temple, which is close to the forest area, during the onset of monsoon, and offer prayers to the local deity for good rains. This year, villagers started constructing a new temple on the land next to the existing temple. They were offended when the officials claimed that the land was a part of the forest area."

Palacode Forest Ranger Selvam told TNIE that the forest officials had to stop the construction, which was carried out without their knowledge or consent. "On Thursday, a team of officials visited the village again and held talks with the people. It was found that the temple was built on a land owned by a villager. Earlier, the landowner had assured to construct a building for the deity in the adjacent land. On his assurance, the villagers themselves initiated the construction works on Wednesday. None of them knew that the land belonged to the Forest Department. This led to the confusion," Selvam added.

He added that the villagers have been explained about the procedure to get permission from the department to continue the temple construction works.