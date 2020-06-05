Tip-off from relative lands youth at quarantine centre

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 23-year-old youth, who had gone into hiding after returning from Mumbai, tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. The youth was traced to his hideout near the government Palacode hospital after a relative made an anonymous call to the health officials.

Sources said that the youth hitched a ride to Dharmapuri border on a Sangagiri-bound vegetable truck from Mumbai on May 29. He landed in Dharmapuri on June 1 and immediately went under the radar of the health officials. Meanwhile, he let it slip to his relatives that he hitchhiked his way to Dharmapuri in a vegetable truck without obtaining an e-Pass to make the journey.

It was after that the health officials received the anonymous tip-off. On information, health officials landed at his residence and collected his samples. According to Deputy Director of Health Services P R Gemini, the youth’s test results came positive on Thursday. Based on the results, the youth has been quarantined at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. His parents have confined to their house. Meanwhile, Sangagiri health officials have been alerted and they are on the lookout for the truck driver.