Farmer digs out burial urn near Keezhadi

SIVAGANGA: A burial urn containing human bones was accidentally unearthed by a farmer on Friday from his land in a Keezhadi cluster village of Konthagai. However, the urn got damaged by an earthmover used to dig the ground.

Following sugarcane harvest last season, the farmer, Kathiresan had decided to take up coconut cultivation. On Friday, he hired an earthmover to dig pits on his land located 200 metres from the excavation site. It was when the earthmover dug the ground that a portion of the urn got damaged.

The workers immediately alerted the Archaeology Department, following which a team led by Deputy Director R Sivanandan collected the bones. It is to be noted that six burial urns were unearthed in March at Konthagai.