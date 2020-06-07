STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
54-year-old man with travel history to Chennai hides information, causes panic in Coimbatore

A gated community was locked down by the Health Department officials, after 54-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, hid his travel history to Chennai.

People waiting outside a private hospital COVID-19 testing center at Poonamalle High Road near Kilapuk in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

A resident of Velandipalayam, he returned from Chennai on June 1.  

According to sources, the man went to a private hospital to test his swabs. He had developed symptoms of the viral infection.

Health Development was informed when his result came positive. According to sources, initially, the man did not reveal his travel history to the officials. 

A senior health official said, “Initially, the man refused to give us information on his travel history. Later, he said he was in Chennai between May 26 and June 1.”

Sources said the man had gone to Chennai for official work and stayed in quarters. He returned to Coimbatore in his car. 

Following this, samples were collected from the people residing at the apartment; 35 tested negative and the remaining 15 to 20 people are yet to be tested. The officials assured that the residents would not face any difficulty in buying essentials and groceries.

“Had the infected person informed the department earlier, the need for locking down the apartment might not have arisen. The man was admitted to a private hospital of his choice,” said a health official.

