Aadhaar card must for visitors as Southern Railways headquarters reopens after ten days

To ensure that officials who have specific tasks enter into the premises, eastern entrance gate will remain closed and there will be only one exit gate for all the railway employees in western side.

Published: 07th June 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

southern railways headquarters

Southern railway headquarters at Park Town in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railway headquarters and Chennai divisional office will be reopened on Monday with stringent guidelines.

The offices functioning in the integrated complex at Park Town were closed on May 28 after several top officials and employees tested positive for COVID 19.

The railways offices will be functioning with limited staff. The employees with comorbidities and those coming from containment zones are exempted from attending work.

All the visitors must produce their Aadhaar for entering into the office premises, said an order issued by the railways.

“In case rail passengers want to meet the officials, with regard to discrepancies in refund of cancelled tickets, text message from IRCTC, ticket and Aadhaar should be shown at the entrance gate,” said an order issued by railways.

To ensure that officials who have specific tasks enter into the premises, eastern entrance gate will remain closed and there will be only one exit gate for all the railway employees in western side.

The RPF have been entrusted with the task of conducting thermal screening for all the staff, besides maintaining the records of visitors into railway premises.

Though train services remain suspended, the railway offices are buzzing with activities to complete long pending construction works during lockdown.

The Southern railways headquarters building houses the offices of railway General Manager, Additional General Manager and other department heads.

Ten days ago two top officials in headquarters and one official at Chennai division tested positive for COVID 19 and remained in home quarantine since then. A car driver of a top official succumbed to COVID 19 last week.

