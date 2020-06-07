STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Approvals for industries will be made simpler: Palaniswami

Palaniswami prioritises focus areas for industrial growth in State

Published: 07th June 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prioritising focus areas for stimulating industrial growth in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the procedures for obtaining approvals from district-level offices would be simplified further. He also called upon the industries to utilise the workers of Tamil Nadu to avoid any slackness in industrial productivity. 

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Luminous Tamil Nadu, a digital conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat, in which over 500 frontline industries took part. “In this difficult phase, I have advised the officials to focus on four issues — facilitating the industrial houses to return to their normal position very soon, attracting new investments, simplifying the procedures for getting approvals from the government, simplifying the procedures for providing loans so that the rotation of money required for industries could be increased,” the Chief Minister said. 

Pointing out that due to COVID-19, many migrant workers had returned to their home States, Palaniswami said the industries should utilise the workers in Tamil Nadu to avoid any slackness in industrial productivity. In this connection, the Chief Minister assured that the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation would be ready to provide special training to the workers in association with the CII.   

Stating that many reforms have already been rolled out to ensure ease of doing business in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said the procedures for obtaining approvals from the labour department, local bodies at the district level would be further simplified.  “I have no doubt this initiative will further strengthen the investor-friendly climate in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami added.

The recent study by Elara Securities Inc said five States in India including Tamil Nadu were leading a recovery in the economy while most industrialised States like Maharashtra and Guajarat were lagging behind.  Through the COVID-19 Relief and Upliftment Scheme (CORUS), `120 crore capital loans have been disbursed to 955 companies so far.   

“COVID-19 has brought in many changes in our lifestyle — wearing masks, keeping physical distance, and working from home in certain sectors have become the new normal. At a time when the world economy is recovering, Tamil Nadu government has been taking many steps to make the State the numero uno in the country.  The government has been announcing relaxations in the lockdown considering the livelihood and industrial growth,” Palaniswami said and added that his government had been closely monitoring the situation and would announce more relaxations depending on the situation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami industries
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp