Five JIPMER doctors, technician among 12 people who tested positive in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Five doctors and a technician in JIPMER, and a police driver are among the 12 who tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Sunday. With this the total COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 119 in the UT while active cases are 71, following the discharge of one patient.

According to a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr S Mohan Kumar, out of the nine cases in JIPMER, two are senior resident doctors, three are intern doctors, three are family members of the doctors and one is a technician working in JIPMER casualty.

They are residents of Kamatchiamman Kovil street in the town, Thilagar Nagar, Natesan Nagar, JIPMER quarters and Kalmandapam in Nettapakkam commune.

Three people who tested positive in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) are a police driver from Kirumampakkam police station, second from new Saram and third from Thilaspet.