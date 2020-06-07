STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five senior IAS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

Shambu Kallolikar, Principal Secretary of the Environment and Forests Department, is now transferred as the Principal Secretary of the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five senior IAS officers were transferred on Sunday by an order of the state chief secretary K Shanmugam.

Vikram Kapur, the Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board & TANGEDCO and Chairman, TANTRANSCO has been transferred replacing Sandeep Saxena as the Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department.

Sandeep Saxena has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Forests Department.

Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, Chairman and Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has been given additional charge as the Chairman & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board & TANGEDCO and Chairman, TANTRANSCO.

S.K Prabakar the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department has been given additional charge of the Energy Department.

