‘Mettur water to reach delta districts earlier’

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday said the water to be released from Mettur dam on June 12 will reach the tail-end areas in Cauvery delta within 10 days unlike past years when it took 25 days. The desilting and repairing of waterways in delta districts are going on at a fast pace to complete them ahead of June 12.

“Last year, in Delta districts, Kuruvai cultivation was undertaken in 2.90 lakh acres and this year, it is planned to extend Kuruvai cultivation to 3.50 lakh acres. So, it has been planned to get an additional yield of one lakh metric tonnes of paddy in delta districts alone.

This year, the water from Mettur dam will reach tail end areas in 10 days. Hence, the delta farmers are in a cheerful mood to undertake Kuruvai cultivation,” an official release here said. This year, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 6,724.75 crore for desilting and other works in various delta districts of Tamil Nadu.