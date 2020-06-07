STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Arrest of gangsters thwarts plot to kill two

According to the police, the cab driver's wife had filed a missing complaint at the Mettupalayam police station. The police are planning to alter the case.

Published: 07th June 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Salem City Police arrested four gangsters on the charges of murder and stealing gold from a man at knifepoint. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang had also planned to murder two persons from Cuddalore and Coimbatore.

How the story unfolded?
According to the Pallapatti police, during a vehicle check at Suramangalam, a team led by Assistant Commissioner J Nagarajan inspected a vehicle. The suspicion of the personnel was aroused when the car occupants gave evasive replies to their questions.

During a thorough inquiry, the car occupants confessed to having robbed a man of a two-sovereign chain and Rs 1,000 on Thursday evening at the Salem New Bus Stand. The car occupants were identified as Vimalraj (33) from Adudurai in Perambalur, C Kumar(30) from Mettupalayalam in Coimbatore, N Karthikeyan (24) from Jaheerammapalayam in Salem, and A Balaji (38) from Sarkar Kollapatti in Salem.
Vimalraj was identified as the gang leader. Sources said that Vimalraj has over 15 cases, including eight of murder, registered against him in Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Villupuram.
Murder

Investigations revealed that Vimalraj, Kumar and one more person had killed a cab driver Shanmugasundaram from Mettupalayalam. On March 24, they had kidnapped the driver to steal the car and sell it. Later, they strangulated him to death and burned his body at Sankagiri. Following this, the suspects fled to Andhra Pradesh and sold the deceased's car.

According to the police, the cab driver's wife had filed a missing complaint at the Mettupalayam police station. The police are planning to alter the case.

Murder plot
Sources claimed that Vimalraj and three more persons had planned to murder Kumar's ex-girlfriend as she had parted ways with the latter. Moreover, the gang had also planned to murder a businessman at Panruti in Cuddalore.

Recovery of jewellery and attempt to escape
On Friday night, police took Vimalraj and Kumar to Dalmia Board House, from where they recovered the stolen jewellery. While they were returning to the Pallapatti police station, the duo requested the policemen for a toilet-stop near New Bus Stand. When the police stopped the vehicle, the duo attempted to flee.

However, Vimalraj slipped and fell on the road and sustained fracture on his left hand. Even Kumar tried to flee and jumped from a flyover and injured his right leg. The police admitted the duo to the Government Salem Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gangster Salem Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp