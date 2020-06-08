STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees back at places of worship in Puducherry but eateries, malls reopen to low footfall

Devotees were not only thermally screened but their hands and feet were also sanitized before entering the Sri Aurobindo Ashram

Published: 08th June 2020 08:35 PM

Puducherry's Manakula Vinayakar temple. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Sri Aurobindo Ashram, temples, restaurants and malls reopened in Puducherry on Monday after a prolonged lockdown amidst wearing of masks, thermal screening and social distancing.

Only darshan was allowed in temples for which people queued up and went inside in turns after thermal screening and sanitization of their hands. A certain number of devotees were allowed at a time so that there was no crowding inside the temples. In the famous Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple, authorities noted down the names and phone numbers of devotees who entered the temple, while police maintained the queue outside.

Sri Aurobindo Ashram also opened to devotees on Monday but the time for darshan has been restricted to the morning hours. For those who have Ashram passes, it is open from 6 a.m to 11 a.m, while for general devotees, it is open from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. People are allowed to offer prayers at the Samadhi but without touching it and standing at places marked around it so that there is social distancing. Devotees were not only thermally screened but their hands and feet were also sanitized before entering the Ashram. Volunteers were regulating the visits. Spots have been marked from the road to the interior of the ashram for maintaining social distancing.

Restaurants and eateries have opened, but there was a poor response on the first day. Most people are  preferring takeaways rather than sitting and dining, said V Baskar, a restaurant owner.

Providence Mall has also opened but very few people visited it. A majority of visitors come to see movies on the five screens in the mall but that crowd is missing as cinemas still remain closed. Only a few shoppers visited, with the mall owners having decided to limit people inside so that social distancing is maintained.

LG's appeal to people

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi appealed to the people of Puducherry to be more careful in the wake of the opening up of places of worship and eateries. In a video message posted on WhatsApp, the LG requested them to keep their masks on and maintain social distancing as well as personal hygiene. "Your health is now in your hands and others' health also is in your hands. That means we have to protect each other now,” she said.

It is a very challenging time but if we all respect each others' health, we will protect our own and also others, she said, adding that her request is that they should be extra careful and wear masks and maintain social distancing.

TAGS
Aurobindo Ashram Puducherry COVID-19 coronavirus
Comments

