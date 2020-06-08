Education can’t be means to earn profits: Duraisamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Education should not be imparted to students with the hopes of raking in money or making profits, said Saidai Duraisamy, chairman of Manidhanaeyam Charitable Trust, speaking on a video interview with author Chetan Bhagat. The interview is part of the initiative by ‘Great Place to Study’, to hold a video series titled ‘Education Evangelists of India - Season 3’.

“In 1983, I was given an opportunity to start a private engineering college. I turned it down right away,” said Duraisamy.He added that while he strives to set an example for being a good politician, he also wanted to create a platform for disadvantaged people to become civil servants. “We started with 100 students and 18,000 students so far have been given education for free of cost. At least 3,500 of them are holding prestigious positions now.” he said.