Minister Velumani says Stalin politicising Tamil Nadu government’s measures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani charged DMK president MK Stalin with politicising the Covid-19 preventive measures of the State government. Stating that Stalin was unable to “digest” the “success” of the AIADMK government in controlling the pandemic, Velumani on Sunday said, “Tamil Nadu has performed well by maintaining a low death rate and high recovery rate, while several developed countries are unable to control the pandemic.”

He further said the State government has ensured availability of essential commodities to people during the lockdown. The Minister said that Stalin wanted to spread negative propaganda against the Chief Minister and that people would teach DMK a lesson.