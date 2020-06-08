Tamil Nadu temples continue to remain shut as COVID-19 cases surge

By IANS

CHENNAI: Temples and other places of worship in Tamil Nadu remained closed for public as the state government which had earlier extended the lockdown till June 30 did not provide any relaxation.

The central government has allowed reopening of temples and other places of worship from June 8 onwards. Consequently, in several states and Union Territories places of worship were opened for the public.

In Puducherry, the temple for Lord Shani (Saturn) in Thirunallar, Manakulam Vinayagar temple was opened for the public on Monday while maintaining social distance.