CM opens roads, flyovers and office buildings across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated several bridges, roads and buildings, through the video-conferencing facility at the Secretariat. This included a four-lane flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 54.07 crore on national highway at Kalavasal Junction (Madurai), service road at Sellur (Rs 3 crore) and a link road between MGR Bus Terminus to Koodal Nagar Radio Station in Madurai(Rs 50 crore), a subway near Pallipalayam railway station in Namakkal district (Rs 20.15 crore), a flyover at Jolarpettai (Rs 21.57 crore), a flyover at Ariyalur (Rs 28.40 crore), a bridge across Pambar river in Pudukottai district (Rs 18.82 crore), a bridge at Virusuzhi river on Kannangudi-Koogadali road in Sivaganga district (Rs 9 crore), a flyover at Nazarathpettai in Thiruvallur district (Rs 42.79 crore) and new buildings for a training centre at Highways Research Centre at Guindy in Chennai (Rs 17.66 crore). In all, the above constructions were completed at a total cost of Rs 265.46 crore.

Meanwhile, the CM also inaugurated the Integrated Rural Development office building within the Vellore Collectorate (Rs 6.35 crore) and the Rural Development Department building in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvarur districts besides three bridges in Ariyalur, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts. All these have been completed at a total cost of Rs 40.68 crore. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for panchayat union office at Arni in Tiruvannamalai district, which is expected to cost Rs 2.93 crore.

Panel submits report on sub-quota for govt school kids in med admissions

Chennai: The committee entrusted with preparing a report on enacting a legislation to provide sub-quota for government school students who pass the NEET, submitted its report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

The panel was headed by retired Judge of Madras High Court P Kalaiyarasan. The CM, on March 21, announced that his government was considering enacting a legislation providing for sub-quota for the students who passed the NEET after studying in government schools, schools run by municipal corporations and municipalities, schools run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Kallar Reclamation Schools and Forest Department schools. The panel would gather all data required and make recommendations, he had said.