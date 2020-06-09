STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM opens roads, flyovers and office buildings across Tamil Nadu

Four-lane flyover and Rs 50-cr link road in Madurai have also been thrown open

Published: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Retired Judge Kalaiyarasan submitted his committee’s report on reservation for government school students in medical colleges to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated several bridges, roads and buildings, through the video-conferencing facility at the Secretariat. This included a four-lane flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 54.07 crore on national highway at Kalavasal Junction (Madurai), service road at Sellur (Rs 3 crore) and a link road between MGR Bus Terminus to Koodal Nagar Radio Station in Madurai(Rs 50 crore), a subway near Pallipalayam railway station in Namakkal district (Rs 20.15 crore), a flyover at Jolarpettai (Rs 21.57 crore), a flyover at Ariyalur (Rs 28.40 crore), a bridge across Pambar river in Pudukottai district (Rs 18.82 crore), a bridge at Virusuzhi river on Kannangudi-Koogadali road in Sivaganga district (Rs 9 crore), a flyover at Nazarathpettai in Thiruvallur district (Rs 42.79 crore) and new buildings for a training centre at Highways Research Centre at Guindy in Chennai (Rs 17.66 crore). In all, the above constructions were completed at a total cost of Rs 265.46 crore.

Meanwhile, the CM also inaugurated the Integrated Rural Development office building within the Vellore Collectorate (Rs 6.35 crore) and the Rural Development Department building in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvarur districts besides three bridges in Ariyalur, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts. All these have been completed at a total cost of Rs 40.68 crore. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for panchayat union office at Arni in Tiruvannamalai district, which is expected to cost Rs 2.93 crore.

Four-lane flyover at Rs 54 crore in Madurai
The CM inaugurated a four-lane flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 54.07 crore on national highway at Kalavasal Junction (Madurai)

Panel submits report on sub-quota for govt school kids in med admissions
Chennai: The committee entrusted with preparing a report on enacting a legislation to provide sub-quota for government school students who pass the NEET, submitted its report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

The panel was headed by retired Judge of Madras High Court P Kalaiyarasan. The CM, on March 21, announced that his government was considering enacting a legislation providing for sub-quota for the students who passed the NEET after studying in government schools, schools run by municipal corporations and municipalities, schools run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Kallar Reclamation Schools and Forest Department schools. The panel would gather all data required and make recommendations, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp