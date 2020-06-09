Pondicherry University cancels lower semester exams at affiliated colleges

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University has cancelled examinations for lower semesters at affiliated colleges and will evaluate students on the basis of continuous internal assessments.

The Controller of Examinations of the University, D Lazar, in a circular on Tuesday stated that Pondicherry University has permitted students of even semesters, except final semester/year of affiliated institutions, who are supposed to write semester examinations during April/May 2020 to be assessed for results based on Internal Marks and Continuous Internal Assessment during the semester. There will be no university examination for students of lower semesters.

This assessment is applicable only to the regular papers offered during the even semester (except final semester/year) and not to arrear papers. Dates for arrears examinations would be intimated in due course.

Existing criteria and regulations would be followed for award of internal marks, said the Controller.