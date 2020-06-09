STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief for Chengalpattu, Arakkonam residents as train services to be restored from June 12

Official sources said the trains are being introduced with the objective of restoring normalcy outside Chennai in order to boost economic activity

Published: 09th June 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:44 PM

Train, EMU

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a huge relief to residents of Chengalpattu and Arakkonam, Southern Railway is introducing three intercity special trains from June 12 connecting the two towns to other parts of the state.

Though government bus operations partially resumed across the state on June 1, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts grouped under zone VIII have not been provided with bus services.

Three superfast intercity special trains will be operated on the Tiruchy-Chengalpattu route via chordline and Arakkonam- Coimbatore and Chengalpattu - Tiruchy routes via mainline. Advance reservation for the trains will be opened on Wednesday at 8 am.

The Tiruchy-Chengalpattu special will leave Tiruchy at 7 am and reach Chengalpattu at 11.30 am with  stops at Ariyalur, Villupuram and Melmaruvathur. On the return journey, the train will leave Chengalpattu at 4.45 pm and reach Tiruchy at 9.05 pm.

The Arakkonam-Coimbatore special will leave Arakkonam at 7 am and reach Coimbatore at 2.05 pm. The train will leave Coimbatore at 3.15 pm and reach Arakkonam at 10 pm. The trains will stop at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur in both directions.

The Tiruchy-Chengalpattu special train will leave Tiruchy at 6 am and reach Chengalpattu at 12.40 pm. The train will depart Chengalpattu at 2 pm and reach Tiruchy at 8.10 pm. The trains will stop at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuturai, Tiruppadirippuliyur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

“The special trains will be operated from June 12,” said a statement from Southern Railway.

On the Coimbatore-Chennai section, now trains from Coimbatore will be operated up to Arakkonam instead of Katpadi.

Similarly, on the Madurai-Chennai section, trains will run up to Chengalpattu. So far, they have been stopped at Villupuram.

Official sources said the trains are being introduced with the objective of restoring normalcy outside Chennai in order to boost economic activity.

The government relaxed lockdown curbs since June 1 and allowed operation of private companies with full strength outside Chennai, leading to the demand for transportation rising manifold in the last few days.

Presently, four special trains for intra-state transportation are being operated from June 1 on the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi, Villupuram-Madurai and Tiruchy-Nagercoil routes in both directions.

The railway board approved the proposal based on the request from the state government.

Officials said the quarantine procedure and all other guidelines for inter-zone travellers will remain unchanged for the new intercity trains.

