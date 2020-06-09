Unlock 1: Thirunallar's Lord Dharbaranyeswarar temple opens after 80 days

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Lord Shani shrine at Lord Dharbaranyeswarar temple in Thirunallar became the first Navagraha temple to open in in South India on Monday after 80 days of lockdown. The footfall was modest on the first day, and visitors were mainly locals.

"It was nice to enter the temple after so many days. We could not sit and spend some time or visit the temple tank, but were treated to a peaceful glimpse (darshan) of the deity in all the shrines," said M Mohandas, a paddy trader in the town.

Only people from Puducherry and Karaikal can visit the temple as of now as inter-state transport is not allowed yet.

"The temple is known for Dhosha pariharam and devotees prayed for healthy and long life. We also offered prayers for the people who could not visit during this pandemic crisis," said Raja Swamigal, a

priest.

Devotees were screened for fever using thermal scanners before they entered the temple. Aadhaar card numbers of all devotees were taken before they were allowed inside. Sanitisers were provided during entry. A constant watch was kept on devotees to ensure social distancing and masks were made compulsory "The major difference right now is devotees cannot make offerings and seek special prayers at the sanctorum," said M Adharsh, Deputy Collector (Revenue), Karaikal.

Mosques also re-opened on Monday while Catholic churches are expected to open later this month as per latest orders from Archdiocese of Pondicherry.