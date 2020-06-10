STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt-aided school sealed for running entrance exams despite COVID-19 scare in Coimbatore

The action was taken based on a complaint made by one E Premkumar, a resident of Perundurai, Erode, to Collector K Rajamani.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Management of the government-aided school denied charges that were put forth.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the School Education Department (SED) and the Department of Revenue, on Tuesday, sealed a government-aided school in the city for conducting entrance examination for students.

The action was taken based on a complaint made by one E Premkumar, a resident of Perundurai, Erode, to Collector K Rajamani.

The complainant stated that CSI Boys Higher Secondary School, situated at Town Hall, had been conducting entrance exams for students seeking admission to join class VI at the institution.

Subsequently, officials led by Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Usha inspected the school and sealed the principal room and a class room, where students were seated.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Usha said, "No institution is allowed to gather students and parents for admission purposes. When, we went for an inspection, the school was found to have violated rules and students were found with question papers for the entrance exam. We seized those materials and have asked the school management to attend an inquiry, upon which further action would be taken."

Management of the government-aided school denied charges that were put forth.

The school was open for making arrangements for class X public examination (which was cancelled later that day) when parents and students came seeking admission for class VI, they claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus deth toll
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp