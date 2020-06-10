STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry follows suit, cancels Class 10 exams

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, Puducherry follows the Tamil Nadu Board of Education, and therefore, the announcement made by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be binding here as well.

PUDUCHERRY: In line with the decision of Tamil Nadu government, the Puducherry administration on Tuesday cancelled the Standard X public examination in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, Puducherry follows the Tamil Nadu Board of Education, and therefore, the announcement made by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be binding here as well. “All 16,709 Class X students in the region will be promoted on the basis of their semester examination marks and attendance,” he said.

The remaining exams for Class XI students also stands cancelled, and all 14,533 students will be promoted in the same pattern, Narayanasamy said. In the Mahe and Yanam regions, a decision will be taken based on the neighbouring states’ course of action, he said, adding that the UT’s efforts to set up a Board of Education of its own are on. “The reopening of schools and colleges will be decided as per the guidelines of the Centre,” Narayanasamy added.

University exams cancelled

Meanwhile, Pondicherry University also cancelled examinations for lower semesters of affiliated colleges. In a circular, D Lazar, Controller of Examinations, said, “The university has permitted students of even semesters, except final semester/year of affiliated institutions, who are supposed to write examinations during April/May 2020, would be assessed for results based on internal marks and continuous internal assessment.”

COURTESY COVID

ANNUAL REPORT CARD

80% marks - to be based on quarterly and half-yearly exams

20% marks - to be based on attendance

