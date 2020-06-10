Speakers fall silent as virus ruins election fever

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The election fever in the State has been narrowly overtaken by a viral one this year. Had the Covid not gripped Tamil Nadu, political parties would have begun campaigning for Assembly elections, due to be held next year. Loudspeakers would be blaring from every street corner, every marketplace, and every auto stand. Undaunted by the heat, crowd, and chaos, orators handpicked by the parties would go all guns blazing against local leaders, ministers, and even party founders.

This year, however, the microphones have fallen silent. While the professional success of a good orator is directly proportional to the crowd he or she can gather, the fight against Covid has actively dissuaded the practice. With social distancing becoming the new normal, hundreds of orators -- even those who enjoy celebrity status and star value -- are worried about their future. Some prophesize this could be the end of a rich tradition, an art form that many in the State perfected over decades.

Hit hard

Express spoke to several orators associated with both the major Dravidian parties. They say both sides had planned a long lineup of public meetings to kickstart their campaigns. But even before the ‘season’ began, their hopes were dashed. Unlike the star speakers, who are financially comfortable, platform speakers depend on the job to make money. The speak round the year, at meetings small and large. Election seasons give them more opportunity, and bring more money.

The DMK and AIADMK together engage close to 400 public speakers. That apart, there are those who deliver motivational speeches, discuss literature, and hold Tamil debate contests - Patti Mandram. “Street corner meetings would have started by now,” says a DMK speaker in Tiruchy. “Depending on the organiser, I get paid `5,000 to `10,000. I have debts piling up, and had pinned my hopes on the election season to clear them. This virus spoiled all my plans.”

An AIADMK speaker, who owns a shop and delivers speeches during seasons, says both his occupations have taken a hit due to the lockdown. “I address not less than 18 public and street corner meetings in a normal year,” he says. “I talk about the achievements of the government, explain budgets, commemorate birthdays of Anna, MGR, and Amma... This year my financial situation took a big hit because my shop remained closed due to the lockdown, and there are no public meetings.”He says three months ago the ruling party held a meeting in Chennai to chalk out a plan for street corner meetings.

Now, this has been put on hold because of the virus. The official speakers, however, have not been let down by both parties. Some money has been deposited to their bank accounts, say sources. But even they are deeply worried -- it’s not just the future of public speakers, the art of public speaking itself is at threat, feel some.

Even if the virus is brought under control, would political meetings draw crowds? Nanjil Sampath, popular for his fiery speeches, feels the political thinking of people could change if they abstain from political meetings for a long time. “Articulation is natural in human beings, and there are many youngsters aspiring to get trained in the art form. I am planning to start a camp for such aspirants once normalcy returns,” says Sampath.

Popular orator Dindigul Leoni, known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks, vouches for the future of public speaking. He likens it to administering an injection to listeners. Other media forms, he says, is like taking a tablet. “A 10-minute speech can change a person’s thought process while a three-hour-long cinema cannot do the same,” he says. “Long gaps can blunt orators’ skills. They must keep themselves updated by reading and listening to veterans.”

Pazha Karuppaiah, a veteran, says public speaking will outlive its challenges. “There’s natural interest among people to gather in large numbers and socialise. That’s why we have festivals in every part of the world. They also have an interest in listening and knowing new things. The gap caused by the pandemic in just temporary. People will return the moment speakers step out and start speaking.”