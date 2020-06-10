Tamil Nadu govt acknowledges that it might be underreporting COVID-19 deaths; reconciliation panel to audit

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After several reports suggested that the deaths of many COVID-19 patients in the state have not been included in the official data, the Tamil Nadu government has acknowledged the discrepancy. Officials attributed this to communication gaps between government agencies.

A nine-member committee will now audit all the COVID-19 deaths in Chennai, where officials suspect most of the deaths not included in the government data occurred.

The New Indian Express had also reported on June 8 how at least four confirmed COVID-19 deaths were not mentioned in the daily health bulletin. A few other reports suggested that more than 200 deaths have gone unreported in the city.

“The reconciliation process has begun and it would likely be completed in the next two weeks,’’ Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

“After a thorough review of deaths of positive cases, domicile deaths and cases from outside, if there are any cases left out, it would be added to the official figures,’’ she said.

On June 9, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam wrote to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to furnish all COVID-19 death records as early as possible.

According to the letter, the committee is headed by Dr P Vadivelan DPH (OSD) and has members from the Directorate of Medical Education besides Greater Chennai Corporation’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan.

The Detailed Investigation Death Audit Report consists of basic information on the patients, their medical history and details of 15 clinical symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulty including the date of onset and duration.

The letter also asked the Corporation to furnish details on reports of lab investigation and mention the probable cause as well as confirmed cause of death.

The Health Secretary said the reconciliation process is normally done only once a year and the Corporation maintains a separate death note.

"Now, under the Epidemic Act, they are supposed to do daily reconciliation for COVID-19 deaths. Private hospitals too need to follow this,’’ said Beela Rajesh, pointing out that there could be a communication lag between the two departments.

Director of Public Health TS Selvavinayagam told The New Indian Express that anything conclusive on deaths being missed out could only be told after the process is over.