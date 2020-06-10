STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt acknowledges that it might be underreporting COVID-19 deaths; reconciliation panel to audit

A nine-member committee will now audit all the COVID-19 deaths in Chennai, where officials suspect most of the deaths not included in the government data occurred

Published: 10th June 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases

A few other reports suggested that more than 200 deaths have gone unreported in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After several reports suggested that the deaths of many COVID-19 patients in the state have not been included in the official data, the Tamil Nadu government has acknowledged the discrepancy. Officials attributed this to communication gaps between government agencies.

A nine-member committee will now audit all the COVID-19 deaths in Chennai, where officials suspect most of the deaths not included in the government data occurred.  

The New Indian Express had also reported on June 8 how at least four confirmed COVID-19 deaths were not mentioned in the daily health bulletin. A few other reports suggested that more than 200 deaths have gone unreported in the city.

“The reconciliation process has begun and it would likely be completed in the next two weeks,’’ Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

“After a thorough review of deaths of positive cases, domicile deaths and cases from outside, if there are any cases left out, it would be added to the official figures,’’ she said.

On June 9, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam wrote to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to furnish all COVID-19 death records as early as possible.

According to the letter, the committee is headed by Dr P Vadivelan DPH (OSD) and has members from the Directorate of Medical Education besides Greater Chennai Corporation’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan.

The Detailed Investigation Death Audit Report consists of basic information on the patients, their medical history and details of 15 clinical symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulty including the date of onset and duration.

The letter also asked the Corporation to furnish details on reports of lab investigation and mention the probable cause as well as confirmed cause of death.

The Health Secretary said the reconciliation process is normally done only once a year and the Corporation maintains a separate death note.

"Now, under the Epidemic Act, they are supposed to do daily reconciliation for COVID-19 deaths. Private hospitals too need to follow this,’’ said Beela Rajesh, pointing out that there could be a communication lag between the two departments.

Director of Public Health TS Selvavinayagam told The New Indian Express that anything conclusive on deaths being missed out could only be told after the process is over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp