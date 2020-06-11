CPI demands amendment of residency criteria in medical, other admissions through Centre in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: CPI state Secretary A M Saleem has urged the government to amend the “residence” criteria in admissions to medical and other professional courses through CENTAC, so that students of Puducherry are not denied the seats meant for them.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister of Puducherry, the CPI leader pointed out that using the present criteria 50 percent of the unreserved general quota seats in MBBS and other professional courses, amounting to nearly 5000 seats have been usurped by non genuine resident people.

A student who has resided for five years or studied for five years or children of government related officials serving continuously for three are eligible to apply as per the present criteria.

This is depriving the natives of Puducherry.

He said that residency criteria should be substituted with nativity criteria in a similar way to the states of Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Karnataka.

The criteria should be such that children of parents who have resided for a minimum period of 15 years and have studied for atleast seven years and have appeared 10th and 12th standard examination from educational institutions in Puducherry should be eligible.

Besides, children of government employees who served in the UT for a period of 10 years should be eligible. This criteria is followed in other states, he said adding that early action is required.