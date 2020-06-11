STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK moves HC over implementation of OBC quota in Tamil Nadu's share of all India medical seats

The development came hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas of various political parties including the ruling AIADMK challenging the Centre's decision

Published: 11th June 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK on Thursday moved the Madras High Court challenging the decision of Centre not to grant 50 per cent reservation for OBC's as per the Tamil Nadu law in medical seats surrendered by the state to the all India quota for medical courses in 2020-21.

The development came hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas of various political parties including the ruling AIADMK challenging the Centre's decision, saying the "right to reservation is not a fundamental right."

The top court asked the political parties, DMK, AIADMK, CPI(M), Vaiko, Anubmani Ramadoss, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and CPI, to approach the High Court with their pleas for grant of OBC quota in medical admissions.

The issue pertains to decision of the central government not to grant 50 per cent to OBC's in seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu to all India quota for admission to undergraduate, post graduate in medical and dental courses for the academic year 2020-21.

The DMK alleged that while Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations clearly contemplate adherence to state reservation laws while filling up the seats, the Centre has refused to follow the state law pertaining to OBC reservation in the all India quota.

All India quota seats are contributed by states surrendering seats in the government and private medical and dental colleges as per the MCI regulations, DMK's counsel senior advocate P Wilson submitted.

The party said providing professional education for the marginalised would provide an opportunity for talented students who could not secure competitive marks due to their economic and social circumstances.

These students would go back to their villages to serve the poor, while the meritorious from the upper strata of the society are not willing to serve.

The dravidian party wanted the court to call for the records pertaining to the result of NEET-PG, 2020 published on May 9 by the National Board of Examinations for filling up seats under the all India quota and quash the same as "unconstitutional."

Already Dravidar Kazhagam outfit has filed a petition in this connection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu medical seats
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp