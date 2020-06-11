Elephant tramples man to death

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 45-year-old man was trampled by a tusker near Denkanikottai, on Wednesday, the third such incident reported in the past two weeks.

Forest Department officials state that they have initiated action to capture the elephant and relocate it.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger D Sugumar, said, "The deceased, M Seenivasan from Megalakoundanoor, was on his way to Denkanikottai to sell vegetables on foot in the wee hours of Wednesday. When he reached near Thimmachandiram, a 37-year-old tusker attacked him and trampled him to death."

Upon his death, villagers who came to the spot obstructed officials from taking the body away, said sources.

Thally MLA Y Prakash intervened and the body was then taken to a hospital for postmortem examination. The MLA asked the officials to relocate the tusker, sources added.

A compensation of `50,000 was handed over to Seenivasan's family member, while the remaining amount (`3.50 lakh) will be given after the family submits necessary documents, said officials.

The forest ranger said that it is the third incident in the last 14 days and added that the tusker has been under watch for two weeks now.

"The tusker has come from Bannerghatta in Karnataka and we are alerting villagers not to venture out of their houses in the wee hours," Sugumar said, adding that the strength of forest staff has been increased to 60 from 25.

"Now, with the support of three veterinarians, including Hosur Forest Division Veterinarian Prakash, we would try to capture the tusker and relocate him by Thursday evening," he added.