One more COVID-19 death in Puducherry, 12 fresh cases as tally rises to 157

PUDUCHERRY: After the deaths of two men hailing from Tamil Nadu in Puducherry due to COVID-19, an 83-year-old man from Muthialpet in Puducherry died of the virus and 12 people tested positive on Thursday.

The octogenarian from Muthialpet was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) with multiple renal, cardiac and neurological ailments on June 9, said Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare.

Subsequently he was detected to be COVID-19 positive and was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), the designated COVID hospital. He did not respond to treatment and passed away on June 10. Following this, 47 health workers of IGGGHPGI and IGMCRI were tested for COVID-10 and were found to be negative.

Meanwhile, ten cases have been reported in Puducherry region and two more in Mahe region who had travelled abroad, said Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. Seven COVID-19 patients have been discharged after cure, taking the total number of discharged persons to 67, he said. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 157.

The number of active cases stands at 88 with 82 being treated in Puducherry region, four in Mahe and two in Chennai. The two earlier COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry were patients from Chennai and Villupuram.