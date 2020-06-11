TN government alters English names of 1,018 places to match their Tamil pronunciation
Hereafter the district Collectors will take steps for changing the names of these places through the local bodies concerned.
CHENNAI: The state government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places, in accordance with how they are exactly pronounced in Tamil.
The announcement in this regard was made in December 2018. Though the G.O for the changed names was issued on April 1, the government has released it only on Wednesday.
Here's a list of some of these places:
Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai
Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam
Vepery - Vepperi
Perambur - Peramboor
VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar
Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor
Peravallur - Peravalloor
Siruvallur - Siruvalloor
Konnur - Konnoor
Koyembedu - Koyambedu
Egmore - Ezhumboor
Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai
Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni
Mylapore - Mayilaappoor
Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor
Mambalam - Maambalam
Saidapet - Saithaappettai
Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal
Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa
Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar
Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai
Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam
Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor
Uthandi - Uththandi
Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam
Manappakkam - Manappaakkam
Alandur - Aalandhoor
Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam
Porur - Poroor
Nanganallur - Nangainallur
Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam
Ambattur - Ambaththoor
Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor
Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri
Madavaram - Maathavaram
Dharapuram - Tharaapuram
Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor
Gudalur - Koodaloor
Puducherry - Puthucherry (A place in TN)
Varagur - Varagoor
Talaivasal - Thalaivasal
Kandalur - Kaanthaloor
Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor
Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi
Manaparai - Manapparai
Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti
Pudur - Puthoor
Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam
Vellore - Veeloor
Pernambut - Peranaampattu
Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu
Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor
Muthupet - Muthuppettai
Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi
Kudavasal - Kudavaasal
Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam
Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu
Kattur - Kaattoor
For the complete list:
Here is the link for the 57 page notification on the change of names of 1018 places in Tamil Nadu https://t.co/yP4xmDSYZd— T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) June 10, 2020
