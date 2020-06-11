STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN government alters English names of 1,018 places to match their Tamil pronunciation

Hereafter the district Collectors will take steps for changing the names of these places through the local bodies concerned.

Published: 11th June 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places, in accordance with how they are exactly pronounced in Tamil.

The announcement in this regard was made in December 2018. Though the  G.O for the changed names was issued on April 1, the government has released it only on Wednesday.

Here's a list of some of these places:

  • Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai

  • Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam

  • Vepery - Vepperi

  • Perambur - Peramboor

  • VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar

  • Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor

  • Peravallur - Peravalloor

  • Siruvallur - Siruvalloor

  • Konnur - Konnoor

  • Koyembedu - Koyambedu

  • Egmore - Ezhumboor

  • Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai

  • Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni

  • Mylapore - Mayilaappoor

  • Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor

  • Mambalam - Maambalam

  • Saidapet - Saithaappettai

  • Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal

  • Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa

  • Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

  • Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai

  • Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

  • Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor

  • Uthandi - Uththandi

  • Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam

  • Manappakkam - Manappaakkam

  • Alandur - Aalandhoor

  • Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam

  • Porur - Poroor

  • Nanganallur - Nangainallur

  • Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam

  • Ambattur - Ambaththoor

  • Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor

  • Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri

  • Madavaram - Maathavaram

  • Dharapuram - Tharaapuram

  • Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor

  • Gudalur - Koodaloor

  • Puducherry - Puthucherry (A place in TN)

  • Varagur - Varagoor

  • Talaivasal - Thalaivasal

  • Kandalur - Kaanthaloor

  • Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor

  • Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi

  • Manaparai - Manapparai

  • Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti

  • Pudur - Puthoor

  • Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam

  • Vellore - Veeloor

  • Pernambut - Peranaampattu

  • Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu

  • Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor

  • Muthupet - Muthuppettai

  • Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi

  • Kudavasal - Kudavaasal

  • Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam

  • Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu

  • Kattur - Kaattoor

For the complete list:

Comments(2)

  • balamurugan
    I like this move. It was so simple
    1 day ago reply

  • Narayan
    Yes
    2 days ago reply
