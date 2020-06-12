Drunken youths teasing and taunts allegedly caused jallikattu bull's death in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Cruelty is not absence of humanity, but its abandonment. If the death of a pregnant elephant is Kerala hurt our collective conscience, how different is the case of jallikattu bull Kasi Eswara? He is believed to have died while attempting to ward off a bunch of drunk men, who were teasing and taunting him. The bull died after colliding head-on with the tree he was tethered to.

Initially, the bull's owner thought it was an accident. However, when a video of the men taunting the bull went viral on Thursday, he realised what had occurred. However, C Vetrivel (35), Village Administrative Officer of Veppanahalli block, refrained from lodging a complaint till Thursday evening as one of the bull baiters was his relative. The bull had died on June 6.

The video shows a youth taunting the bull by throwing straw and sand at him. Angered by this, the bull tries to attack the youth. However, he hits against the tree and sustains grievous injuries. While a youth is seen taunting the bull, one is behind the camera and one more is seen on the ground.

Sources said that Vetrivel received a call from his brother on June 5 evening, informing him that the bull was bleeding from its mouth. Its horns too were damaged. On Saturday last, a government veterinarian began treating the bull, who later succumbed to its injuries, Vetrivel told TNIE.

Vetrivel had bought the bull in February last. Kasi had gained popularity locally after participating in three events.

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri DSP Saravanan assured he would look into the issue.