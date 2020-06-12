STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Drunken youths teasing and taunts allegedly caused jallikattu bull's death in Tamil Nadu

Initially, the bull's owner thought it was an accident. However, when a video of the men taunting the bull went viral on Thursday, he realised what had occurred.

Published: 12th June 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jallikattu bull Kali Eswara which is believed to have died while attempting to ward off a bunch of drunk men. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Cruelty is not absence of humanity, but its abandonment. If the death of a pregnant elephant is Kerala hurt our collective conscience, how different is the case of jallikattu bull Kasi Eswara? He is believed to have died while attempting to ward off a bunch of drunk men, who were teasing and taunting him. The bull died after colliding head-on with the tree he was tethered to. 

Initially, the bull's owner thought it was an accident. However, when a video of the men taunting the bull went viral on Thursday, he realised what had occurred. However, C Vetrivel (35), Village Administrative Officer of Veppanahalli block, refrained from lodging a complaint till Thursday evening as one of the bull baiters was his relative.  The bull had died on June 6.

The video shows a youth taunting the bull by throwing straw and sand at him. Angered by this, the bull tries to attack the youth. However, he hits against the tree and sustains grievous injuries. While a youth is seen taunting the bull, one is behind the camera and one more is seen on the ground. 

Sources said that Vetrivel received a call from his brother on June 5 evening, informing him that the bull was bleeding from its mouth. Its horns too were damaged. On Saturday last, a government veterinarian began treating the bull, who later succumbed to its injuries, Vetrivel told TNIE.

Vetrivel had bought the bull in February last. Kasi had gained popularity locally after participating in three events. 

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri DSP Saravanan assured he would look into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jallikattu bull death Kali Eswara
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp