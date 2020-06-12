EPS names two-tier flyover in Salem after Jayalalithaa

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday named the newly-inaugurated two-tier flyover at Kuranguchavadi in Salem, the longest of its type in Tamil Nadu, after 'Puratchi Thalaivi' J Jayalalithaa. After inaugurating another flyover constructed between Shevapet and Leigh Bazaar, Palaniswami laid the foundation for Rs 286.14-crore worth works, and inaugurated various projects completed at a cost of Rs 26.22 crore.

Referring to the two-tier flyover inauguration a 'historic' event, the CM told media persons that the dream of Salem residents has come true. "During my tenure as the Minister of Highways Department in 2011, I had requested former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to allow construction of this flyover to decongest traffic. A similar request was also made for a flyover each at A V R Roundana, Shevapet-Leigh Bazaar stretch, Manalmedu and Mulluvadi Gate. Considering the needs, she sanctioned funds for constructing flyovers in all these locations.

Already, the flyovers at A V R Roundana, Thiruvagoundanur and Steel Plant Junction have been thrown open. While the one at A V R Roundana was named after 'Puratchi Thalaivar' M G Ramachandran, the two-tier flyover is given the name of former Chief Minister 'Puratchi Thalaivi' J Jayalalithaa," he explained.

More on the cards

About projects in the pipeline, the CM said, "The flyover construction at Kandampatti bypass is nearing completion. Those at Ariyanoor and Magudanchavadi along the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway are under construction. On Thrusday, foundation stone was laid for two flyovers — one near JSW Industry and another at Muthunaickenpatti.

Steps are being taken to build new flyovers at Vazhapadi and Ayothiyapattinam. Besides, the first phase of service road-laying works has been initiated at Seelanaickenpatti."Palaniswami informed that the Centre has granted permission for the construction of a flyover at Mamangam on the Salem-Bengaluru NH. "Soon, we are expecting their nod for another flyover at Selliyampalayam junction near Attur on Salem-Chennai NH," he added.