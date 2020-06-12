Scotching rumours, Tamil Nadu govt says there will be no total lockdown in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting an end to all the rumours being spread through WhatsApp messages, the state government on Friday in a virtual hearing informed a division bench of the Madras High Court that it has no plans of implementing a total lockdown in Chennai, its surrounding areas or other parts of the state.

Additional advocate general for the state, S R Rajagopal, made the submissions responding to the question raised by a division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar on Thursday.

"Cases are spiralling in the city and the state has taken stringent measures to contain the rise. But till now there is no proposal to implement 100% lockdown. We are containing only the streets where cases are high by restricting the movement of people," Rajagopal said.

The bench hearing the submissions soon asked whether e-passes are being denied to persons who are leaving Chennai to other districts.

"The District Collectors are issuing the passes accordingly and all the messages that are being spread are rumours," he added.

Meanwhile, in Salem, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while addressing the press categorically denied the rumours that were spread online on an intensified lockdown in Chennai.

He further said that criminal action will be initiated against persons who are spreading such messages.