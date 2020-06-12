STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami opens water from Mettur dam for Delta irrigation

Initially, 3,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam and by Friday night it will be increased to 10,000 cusecs.

Published: 12th June 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday opened water from Mettur dam to Delta region for irrigation purpose. 

Initially, 3,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam and by Friday night it will be increased to 10,000 cusecs. Based on the demand, the quantum of water released from the dam will be increased in the coming days.

This is the 87th time water was discharged from the Mettur dam for Delta irrigation on Friday. Through this, 16.05 lakhs acre of farm land in 12 district of Delta region including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruchy, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudhukottai and Nagapattinam, will get irrigation facility.

This is also the 17th time water is being discharged from the Mettur dam for Delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12, as sufficient amount of water in available in the Mettur dam.

Usually from June 12, for 230 days, water will be discharged continuously from the Mettur dam till January 28, 2021.

The requirement of water from Mettur dam for Delta irrigation is 330 TMC. If Delta district receive monsoon rain, the water requirement from the Mettur dam will come down.
The release of water for Delta irrigation from Mettur dam will also facilitate generation of 460 megawatt of hydro electric power.

Later speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami listed the schemes to be implemented in Salem and Namakkal districts for storing water.

For next 90 days water will be released from Mettur dam for Kuruvai irrigation, CM added.
Denying any plans of extending lockdown or intensifying restrictions, Chief Minister warned of action against people spreading rumors about that lock down.

About fee collection by private schools, Chief Minister said, “If parents come forward to lodge complaint against the schools collecting fees, severe action will be taken.”

In the function, Ministers P Thangamani, KA Sengottaiyan, Dr V Saroja, KC Karuppannan and MLAs, MPs and officials participated.

In the history of Mettur dam, only 16 times (years) water was discharged from the dam for Delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12. Earlier in 2008 (exactly 12 years ago), water from Mettur dam was discharged for Delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12.

Likewise for 10 times (years), water discharged for Delta irrigation from Mettur dam before June 12, due to presence of high amount of water. Similarly for 60 times (years), discharge of water from Mettur dam for Delta irrigation commenced late, after the customary date, due to lesser quantity of water in the dam.

Last year (2019), after Mettur dam level attained 100 ft, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami opened water for Delta irrigation on August 13.

From August 13, 2019 to till date (June 12, 2020), the dam is having 100 ft water for the past 305 days. In the year 2005-06, for 427 days, the water level in the Mettur dam did not go below 100 ft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mettur dam Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp