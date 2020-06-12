STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu institutions slip in ranking

Nothing to cheer despite 18 varsities, colleges from TN finding a spot in NIRF report card

Anna University

Anna University (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eighteen colleges and universities from Tamil Nadu are featured among the top-100 higher education institutions in the country, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development on Thursday. The IIT-Madras tops the list.

The ranking did not bring cheer for many institutions in the State. The famous Anna University, for instance, slipped from rank-14 in the overall category to 20. It is still ranked 12 among universities in the country, and 14 among engineering institutions. The University of Madras, again, slumped from rank-33 to as low as 41.

The Madras University scored almost the same in all categories except Peer Perception — which is calculated based on a survey conducted among employers, professionals, and academics. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, has secured rank-13 in the overall category and fourth in the universities category.  

For the first time the Madras Medical College has figured among the top medical colleges and is ranked at 12. Christian Medical College in Vellore has been ranked third in the country. Among the top 10 colleges are Presidency College, Loyola College and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women. The Presidency College’s ranking has, however, fallen from the third to the fifth position this year.

Madras Christian College has secured the 17th rank. Ethiraj College for Women has slid by 10 positions this year — rank 46 compared to rank 36 in 2019. A total of 32 colleges from the State have been listed in the top 100 colleges list. While 20 colleges have been ranked under the category of Law, no institute from Tamil Nadu is on it.

