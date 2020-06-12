STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle checks intensified on Chennai-Chengalpattu border, valid e-passes mandatory

A police officer said that many people who reached the border claimed they wanted to get out of Chennai as they believed an intensified lockdown was about to come into place

Published: 12th June 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicle check, Chennai-Chengalpattu border

Chengalpattu district police conduct vehicle checks at Vandalur on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the state government ruled out a fresh phase of lockdown in Chennai, the police personnel of bordering districts have intensified vehicle checks and only people with valid e-passes are allowed to enter Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur

According to a senior police officer from Chengalpattu, the police are following the already existing rule of only allowing vehicles with e-passes.

"For the last few weeks, thousands of vehicles have been entering and crossing Chengalpattu through GST Road. Since COVID-19 cases in Chengalpattu district have increased manyfold in the past few days, we
started to allow only vehicles with passes and others were sent back," said the senior police officer.

The last time the Chengalpattu border at Vandalur had severe checking was during May first week.

Senior police officers from all three districts have confirmed that many people who reached the border claimed they wanted to get out of Chennai as they believed an intensified lockdown was about to come
into place.

"Many people had believed the rumor and we had to explain to them that the Chief Minister has denied it and that there will be no lockdown now," said a senior police officer from Tiruvallur.

Chengalpattu superintendent of police Kannan told The New Indian Express that this checking will continue for the next few days until COVID-19 cases in Chengalpattu district come down. "We have sent back at least 8000 vehicles since morning and in some cases we had to calm the motorists who get angry because of the vehicle checking," he said.

Similarly in Kancheepuram, the police have barricaded the city borders and intensified the vehicle checkings.

Superintendent of Police D Samundeeswari said told Express, "Owing to the weekend and the rumour of lockdown in Chennai many people wanted to reach Kanchipuram or cross the district. Hundreds of people who are working in Chennai from Kanchipuram told us they had to go and come everyday and that they cannot get e-pass. We have asked them to contact the Collectorate for further details,"
 

