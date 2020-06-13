STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five workers of same company among 13 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

The total number of cases has risen to 176 with 91 active cases, 82 discharged after cure and three deaths

Published: 13th June 2020 01:52 PM

Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Five workers of a company in Mettupalayam industrial estate are among the 13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

Releasing the information on Saturday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said there were also three cases from rural areas of Thavalakuppam, while the rest were from Viman Nagar and VIP Nagar.

Five patients including one in Mahe region have also been discharged following treatment. The total number of cases has risen to 176 with 91 active cases, 82 discharged after cure and three deaths. Of the 91 active cases, 87 are in Puducherry, three in Mahe and one in Karaikal.

There are also two outstation cases -- one treated in Delhi and one in Chennai. So far, 9658 samples have been tested, with 9352 being negative, while the results of 132 are awaited, he said.  

Dr Mohan Kumar said that the increase of six to 12 cases on a daily basis is a matter of concern, since this will lead to a big spike by the end of the month if it is not controlled. The onus is on people to take all preventive measures and thwart infections.

He said people should try to reduce their shopping on Saturdays and Sundays as there is overcrowding in markets. The health department on its part has geared up for all eventuality and has the requisite infrastructure and manpower to deal with it, he said.

