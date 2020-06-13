Greenfield Expressway Corridor project necessary for TN: EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Highlighting the need for infrastructure development in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that the eight-lane Chennai-Salem Greenfield Expressway Corridor project could be implemented only by acquiring lands.

“It is the Central government that proposed the project to save fuel and people’s time. We (the State) are just aiding them. This project is essential for improving the industrial sector as well. Also, there is no way we can develop the State without roads. Even during the DMK-Congress regime at the Centre, former Union Road Transport Minister T R Baalu had allowed construction of roads for a 796-km stretch.”

Asked about exorbitant fees collected by private schools, the CM assured to take action if such incidents are brought to the government’s notice.