Governments 'failed' in handling COVID-19 situation, says DMK MP A Raja

Asked about the proposed medical college in this tourist town, he said he has done his part while the rest was in the hands of the state government.

Published: 13th June 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former Telecom Minister A Raja (File | PTI)

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Charging both the Central and state governments with "failing" to contain the spread of coronavirus, DMK leader A Raja on Saturday said there was no proper infrastructure to test those with symptoms of the infection.

Criticising the governments over their handling of the situation, the Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP told reporters here that arrangements were made to test those coming by air and train, but there was no proper facility to examine those coming by road, leading to an increase in cases.

A total of 56 people stranded in various countries were brought to Nilgiris due to his personal efforts and 28 more people were awaiting their return to the district, Raja, a former union minister, who was here to distribute relief measures to 800 people in Kandal area, said.

Raja said he would discuss the issue of waiver of loans taken by SHG, with the district collector.

