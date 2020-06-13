Sterlite plans hit after hub denied green nod

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Central government’s decision to not grant nod for an Industrial Park in Thoothukudi is likely to affect the expansion plans of Sterlite Copper. The copper smelter had plans to expand its unit on a 324-acre tract earmarked for it in the proposed 1559-acre SIPCOT Phase-II project.



The Union Ministry of Environment Forest & Climatic Change rejected the SIPCOT Phase-II project on May 26. On June 4, Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal wrote to PM Narendra Modi, requesting to allow the opening of the copper smelter.SIPCOT Project Officer Leo Vaz told TNIE that he was yet to get an official communication on the cancellation of the project.