Tamil Nadu CM assures coronavirus-affected AIADMK MLA all medical aid

The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with Sriperumbudur legislator K Palani, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday spoke to a party MLA admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 and assured him of all necessary medical assistance.

The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with Sriperumbudur legislator K Palani, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city, an official release here said.

Palaniswami told his junior colleague that he has asked state Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar to ensure all necessary medical assistance to him.

He asked Palani to take care of his health, the release said, adding, the former had already spoken to the MLA's sons after he was admitted to the hospital on Friday night.

The 58-year old Palani is the second legislator in the state to contract the virus. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for eight days.

