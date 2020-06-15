1,974 fresh cases, 38 deaths: Tamil Nadu records highest singe-day toll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 38 Covid deaths on Sunday, the highest ever on a day. The Statewide death toll now stands at 435, with 128 of them (29.4 per cent) being reported during the past five days.

There were a whopping 1,974 fresh cases in the State, taking the tally to 44,661, while Chennai recorded 1,415 cases, taking its total to 30,444.

Meanwhile, three judges of subordinate courts in Chennai recently tested positive. All the three were presiding over small courts located within the Madras High Court campus. A few court staff in the same building, too, are said to have tested positive even though their numbers could not be ascertained.

Among the 38 deceased, seven had no co-morbidities. As many as 31 were from Chennai, and one each from Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, Madurai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai. All the deceased were in the 30-82 age group.

A 52-year-old nurse employed at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died on Sunday, triggering charges that she was put on Covid duty, despite an order exempting staff above 50 years for such work.

“She tested positive 10 days ago. She was sent for home quarantine and brought back after her condition worsened. Her husband also tested positive,” her colleague said.

A few of the nurses on duty also alleged that in the last one week, over 30 of their colleagues at the hospital had tested positive.

Refuting the allegations, K Narayanasamy, Dean (Additional Charge), Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said, “She was not sent for home quarantine. She was being treated at the hospital. She came with severe symptoms and died without responding to treatment. Her husband recovered and has been discharged.”

According to the media bulletin, 1,138 people were discharged on Sunday following recovery. The State also tested 18,782 samples on the day. However, there was no mention of number of persons tested for the day.

