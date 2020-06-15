Is Tiruchy Gandhi market be the next Koyambedu-like cluster?

Jayakumar Madala By

TIRUCHY: A fresh wave of shock hit Tiruchy on Sunday after a senior representative of a traders’ association tested positive for Covid-19, seeding doubts if the district administratio was doing enough to prevent a Koyambedu-like cluster from developing in the city.

In the wake of the development, officials in the district administration and city Corporation are on high alert as the traders leader had taken part in several meetings with traders and officials in the last few days.

Even as the State continues to reel under coronavirus clusters thanks to the Koyambedu market fiasco, a similar situation appears to have surfaced in Tiruchy. The Corporation will test traders attached to Gandhi market on Monday, according to officials.

A senior Corporation official told TNIE said,” As a precaution, we are going to test all traders attached to the Gandhi market at the Thevar Hall on Monday morning. We are taking preventive measures so we could identify any cases as early as possible. Efforts are being taken to identify contact history even before testing.”

The patient had participated in talks called by Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam on June 7 to discuss the strike called to reopen Gandhi market.

His participation has now set off alarm bells among officials. “As many as 100 to 125 traders and officials participated in the meeting. We are testing immediately as they continue to set up stalls in G Corner grounds every day and sell vegetables to traders. We hope to prevent a Koyamebdu-type situation,”

added the official.

Meanwhile, the news has put the spotlight on how temporary markets have been functioning in Tiruchy. TNIE on May 4 had reported on how temporary markets were not following social distancing or other precautions. Rockfort resident Gnanasekaran said, “The temporary markets have been functioning without any regulation for a long time and no lesson has been learnt from Chennai. I hope officials now at least wake up to the situation.”