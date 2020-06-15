STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Is Tiruchy Gandhi market be the next Koyambedu-like cluster?

Officials of district administration and city Corporation are on high alert as the traders leader had taken part in several meetings with traders and officials in the last few days.

Published: 15th June 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A fresh wave of shock hit Tiruchy on Sunday after a senior representative of a traders’ association tested positive for Covid-19, seeding doubts if the district administratio was doing enough to prevent a Koyambedu-like cluster from developing in the city.

In the wake of the development, officials in the  district administration and city Corporation are on high alert as the traders leader had taken part in several meetings with traders and officials in the last few days.

Even as the State continues to reel under coronavirus clusters thanks to the Koyambedu market fiasco, a similar situation appears to have  surfaced in Tiruchy. The Corporation will  test traders  attached to Gandhi market on Monday, according to officials.

A senior Corporation official told TNIE said,” As a precaution, we are going to test all traders attached to the Gandhi market at the Thevar Hall on Monday morning. We are taking preventive measures so we could identify any cases as early as possible. Efforts are being taken to identify contact history even before testing.”

The patient had participated in talks called by Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam on June 7 to discuss the strike called to reopen Gandhi market.

His participation has now set off alarm bells among officials. “As many as 100 to 125 traders and officials participated in the meeting. We are testing immediately as they continue to set up stalls in G Corner grounds every day and sell vegetables to traders. We hope to prevent a Koyamebdu-type situation,”

added the official.

Meanwhile, the news has put the spotlight on how temporary markets have been functioning in Tiruchy. TNIE on May 4 had reported on how temporary markets were not following social distancing or other precautions. Rockfort resident Gnanasekaran said, “The temporary markets have been functioning without any regulation for a long time and no lesson has been learnt from Chennai. I hope officials now at least wake up to the situation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Koyambedu Gandhi market
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp