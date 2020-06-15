Lockdown to be intensified in Chennai, 3 more districts from June 19, here's what's allowed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As widely expected, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced that an intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. On June 21 and 28, there will be a complete lockdown in these areas without any relaxation.

Here's where the intensified lockdown will be in force:

In the entire police limits of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Thiruvallur municipality, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri and Minjur town panchayats, Poonamallee, Ekkadu and Sholavaram panchayat unions and the village panchayats under them in Thiruvallur district which come under Greater Chennai police limits.

Chengalpattu and Maraimalai Nagar municipalities, Nandivaram-Guduvancheri town panchayat, Kattankulathur panchayat union and all the village panchayats coming under them which falls within the Greater Chennai Police limits.

Areas coming under Greater Chennai Police limits in Kancheepuram district.

All rice card holders in the above areas, members of all welfare boards of unorganised workers and members of other welfare boards will be given Rs 1,000 as relief assistance.

Here's the list of restrictions:

Use of cabs, autos and private vehicles will not be allowed except for emergency medical purposes.

Government offices will function with 33 percent employees. However, secretariat, health, police, revenue, electricity, treasuries, Aavin, local bodies, labour, cooperation and food departments can function with sufficient number of employees.

Central government offices will be allowed to function with 33 percent employees. However, a sufficient number of employees will be allowed for departments which carry out essential services.

The employees from containment zones need not come to the office.

Banks will be allowed to function with 33 percent employees on June 29 and 30. ATMs will be allowed to function as usual.

Ration shops will function between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., However, these shops in containment zones will not function. The relief assistance will be delivered to people at their doorsteps.

Vegetable shops, grocery shops and petrol bunks will function between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. People are advised not to use their vehicles to buy essential commodities. Instead, they should walk to the nearby shops within two kilometres to buy the commodities.

Tea shops will not function. However, restaurants can function only for takeaways between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Home delivery of food items from restaurants is allowed.

E-passes will be given for going to other districts only for three reasons - marriages, medical emergencies and deaths.