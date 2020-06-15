STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet okays 10 per cent NEET quota for government school students

An ordinance is likely to promulgated within a few days to give effect to this from the current academic year itself

Published: 15th June 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday gave its approval for providing 10 percent horizontal reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear the NEET examination. An ordinance is likely to promulgated within a few days to give effect to this from the current academic year itself. A few days ago, Justice P Kalaiyarasan filed his report in this regard to the government.

On March 21, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the state assembly that the number of students from government schools joining medical courses has come down after the introduction of NEET and the state government was considering the enactment of a legislation to provide reservation for students who take the exam.

Students who have studied from Class 1 to Class 12 in government schools, schools run by municipal corporations and municipalities, schools run by Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department, Kallar Reclamation Schools and Forest Department schools and pass the NEET examinations will get this reservation.

This decision comes in the backdrop of popular sentiment that the national level entrance exam favours those children who can afford costly private tutions and puts the government school students, who mostly hail from economically weaker sections, at a disadvantage.

The NEET examination was introduced by the central government from the year 2016-17 for medical courses and Tamil Nadu got exemption from this due to efforts of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The state government and the people of Tamil Nadu had been opposing the NEET strongly.  

Will it stand the scrutiny of law?

Even as the intention was to help the disadvantaged students, the decision may not stand the legal scrutiny, said Justice K Chandru, a former judge of Madras High Court. He said that in order for a horizontal reservation to be passed, the government needs strong supporting data.

"On what grounds can the government ask for this reservation? All government schools are allowed to have English medium. So language cannot be a reason to ask for reservation," he said pointing that the State government may use the area of residence as a reason. "Let's say the government says that these schools are in rural areas. There are also small matriculation schools in rural areas," he said elaborating that the courts may not accept this reasoning.

Chandru said that then the government will have to reason for an Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quota. "This too does not qualify as a horizontal reservation because the State can at best make this appeal for the State government's 69 per cent reservation which can be contested by anyone in the country," he said.

Lack of level-playing ground

While welcoming the approval, Prince Gajendrababu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System said that the only reasonable solution is to seek exemption from NEET. "From past experience, a government school student knows that the only way he or she can get a medical seat is by scoring exceptionally high scores. Because only those with wealth can afford private institutions and government school students can only aspire for a government seat," he said.

He added that as private school students can afford expensive training, government school students already lack a level playing field. "A government school student may get a very high score only with repeated attempts. And they do not have that luxury to wait a year and reattempt," he said.

The state assembly, on January 31, 2017, passed a bill against NEET and forwarded it to the central government. Meanwhile, a case was filed before the Supreme Court against NEET explaining how it would affect the students of Tamil Nadu hailing from rural areas and the case has been handled by senior lawyers.

The state assembly, on January 31, 2017, passed a bill against NEET and forwarded it to the Central government. Meanwhile, a case was filed before the Supreme Court against the NEET explaining how it would affect the students of Tamil Nadu hailing from rural areas and the case has been handled by senior lawyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu reservation Medical colleges Tamil Nadu NEET reservation
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp