Chennai returnees push up coronavirus tally in central Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam recorded 10 new cases, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai eight each and Karur and Ariyalur one each.

Tamil Nadu residents arrived by Shramik Express in Tiruchy. (Photo | S Arun, EPS)

TIRUCHY: The central districts recorded 50 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 333 in the region.

Thanjavur and Thiruvarur recorded the most cases, with 12 and 10, respectively. Nagapattinam recorded 10 new cases, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai eight each and Karur and Ariyalur one each. Tiruchy recorded eight cases, with four reported from a single residence in Thillai Nagar. All four family members in the house tested positive after coming in contact with a Chennai returnee. Two tested positive from Manapparai and two from Manachanallur.

Eight patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Monday. Six are from Tiruchy and one each from Perambalur and Ariyalur. Pudukkottai recorded 11 new cases on Monday. Three of the patients returned from Maharashtra and the others from Chennai.

Currently, there are 32 corona positive cases in Pudukkottai. Twelve persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur, bringing the total to 167 cases. Of the 12 cases, seven are from Kumbakonam and nearby areas. A 32-year- old male from Melakkarai, a 30-year-old female from Solayappan Street of Kumbakonam, a 21-year-old female from Natchchiyaarkoil near Kumbakonam, a 29-year-old man from Innambur near Kumbakonam, a 22-year-old male from Sikkalnayakkanpettai near Kumbakonam and a 27-year-old male from Patteswaram near Kumbakonam tested positive. Others include a 67-year-old female from MGR Nagar in Pillayarpatti near Thanjavur, a 62-year-old female from Mullai Street in Thanjavur new housing unit, a 27-year-old male from Muthukrishnan Street in Thanjavur and a 19-year-old female from Mudukadu.

In Tiruvarur, 10 persons including two boys aged 10 and 12, who came down to Tiruvarur from Chennai tested positive on Monday. Others include a 25-year-old man from Needamangalam, a 30-year-old man from Moovanallur, a 44-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Mannargudi area who also tested positive.

A 23-year-old woman from Tiruvarur tested positive. There are now 138 positive cases in the district. Ten patients tested positive in Nagapattinam, with two being imported cases. Five persons ave been admitted to Mayiladuthurai GH and the others to Nagapattinam GH. There are 69 active cases in Nagapattinam, including eight Chennai returnees. Ariyalur with 21 active cases saw a single case on Monday.

A 45-year-old male tested positive on his way to Ooty. Karur also saw a Chennai returnee testing positive. Five patients were discharged on Monday. with the total number of active cases in Karur GH at 14.

