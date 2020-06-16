STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Village-level surveillance for ‘outsiders’ in Thanjavur

Panchayat presidents have been directed to collect details of those who came down to their villages from other States and districts, especially from Chennai.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:17 AM

People who reached the Thanjavur Big temple on Wednesday had to leave disappointed after entry was barred entry as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 spread | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Alarmed at the increase in the number of persons getting affected by the novel coronavirus, the district administration has roped in local bodies to effectively monitor movement of people, especially those coming from Chennai.

Panchayat presidents have been directed to collect details of those who came down to their villages from other States and districts, especially from Chennai. This was disclosed by District Collector M Govinda Rao on Monday. The rationale behind the decision, sources said, was that panchayat presidents had the pulse of the populace and it would be easy for them to know/identify if anyone came back to their villages from other countries, states or districts.

Once an ‘outsider’ is spotted, village chiefs would inform their details to Village Health Nurses (VHN), or Health Inspectors or the control room. That person would be screened and, if needed, sent for testing. In some villages, the presidents were proactive in informing arrival of ‘outsiders’ to officials, sources said.

Meanwhile, the City corporation appealed to those who enter city limits to inform officials. The public can contact the toll-free number 1800-425-1100 or 9994100487 to get in touch with civic officials, said a media statement.

