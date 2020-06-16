STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JIPMER microbiologist, chicken vendor among 14 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said 12 of the cases are in Puducherry region and two in Karaikal region. With this, the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 216.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A JIPMER microbiologist and a chicken vendor at the Gingee Salai market are among 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Releasing the information, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said 12 of the cases are in Puducherry region and two in Karaikal region. With this, the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 216.

Presently, 113 persons are undergoing treatment, which includes 105 in Puducherry and four each in Karaikal and Mahe. Among them are one case each being treated in Chennai, Delhi and Maharashtra. In all, 99 patients have been discharged after recovery including four on Monday. So far, there have been four deaths.

Till now, 10,486 samples have been tested, of which 10,231 were negative and the test results of 41 are awaited.

The 12 new cases in Puducherry region also include another five persons from the mask manufacturing company where already six persons have tested positive. In all, 12 areas have been declared as containment zones, while four containment zones have been withdrawn.

The Health Minister said that the government is planning to implement stringent rules for containment. It is predicted that COVID-19 will peak in the month of November or December, Rao said adding that a larger budget for the health department would be sought to address the situation. Presently, adequate beds and other facilities are available here, he said, adding that in case of necessity, private hospitals would be utilized for COVID treatment.

Masks, social distancing and sanitation are a must, he said and added that 80 to 90 percent of people are following the norms. The rest should also follow them or else the government could double the penalty for violations.

He said though the working time of shops has been increased, they are not having much business, adding that in Yanam region a few unemployed B.Tech students started an online business which is doing well.

