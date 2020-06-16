Pondicherry University cancels final semester examinations

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University has cancelled the final semester and year examination for affiliated colleges which was supposed to be held during April-May 2020.

The Controller of Examination, D Lazar in a circular issued on Tuesday said that the students would be assessed for results based on internal marks and continuous internal assessment during the semester.

This assessment would be applicable to all regular papers offered during the final semester and year and also for all arrear papers held by the students of final semester and year.

The existing criteria and regulations would be followed for award of internal marks and all formalities for writing examinations like registration, payment of fees, minimum attendance, which is a must assessment within the prescribed time limit.